What's in my shop: Take a look inside Eastbourne's popular discount store warehouse

ESK Warehouses in Eastbourne is offering something for everyone in their store as the owner previously announced special plans for the shop.

The discount store on Courtlands Road has operated in the town for decades and offers a variety of affordable products from garden tools, to pet products, to household items.

The Bean Bike Café also offers a variety of hot food and drink, alongside a butchers, which sell the ‘cheapest cuts of meat in the town’.

It was thought, however, that the store would close down after the site was listed on sale on Zoopla in March 2022 with a price tag of £4.6 million.

He said: “ESK Eastbourne is thriving and the customers of Eastbourne are over the moon that we’re open.

"The most important thing is Eastbournians love it there, compared to the big chain shops. We listen to our customers and [it’s] well worth a day out.”

