Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
51 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

What's in my shop: Take a look inside Eastbourne's popular discount store warehouse

ESK Warehouses in Eastbourne is offering something for everyone in their store as the owner previously announced special plans for the shop.

By Sam Pole
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

The discount store on Courtlands Road has operated in the town for decades and offers a variety of affordable products from garden tools, to pet products, to household items.

The Bean Bike Café also offers a variety of hot food and drink, alongside a butchers, which sell the ‘cheapest cuts of meat in the town’.

It was thought, however, that the store would close down after the site was listed on sale on Zoopla in March 2022 with a price tag of £4.6 million.

Recently, owner Bob Beevis spoke of his excitement at the future of the shop.

He said: “ESK Eastbourne is thriving and the customers of Eastbourne are over the moon that we’re open.

"The most important thing is Eastbournians love it there, compared to the big chain shops. We listen to our customers and [it’s] well worth a day out.”

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. What's in my shop: Take a look inside Eastbourne's popular discount store warehouse

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. What's in my shop: Take a look inside Eastbourne's popular discount store warehouse

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. What's in my shop: Take a look inside Eastbourne's popular discount store warehouse

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. What's in my shop: Take a look inside Eastbourne's popular discount store warehouse

ESK Warehouse in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Zoopla