Wilko’s has announced that it will close its branch in Eastbourne town centre – here’s when it will happen.

111 of the remaining Wilko stores are set to shut at the beginning of October including in the Beacon in Eastbourne Town Centre.

The store in the beacon will officially close on Thursday October, 5.

Administrators PwC said they had “explored all opportunities to save the business” but “despite extensive efforts”, no significant part of Wilko’s operations can be rescued.

In a statement released on Monday, September 11, the administrators confirmed that all Wilko stores and its two distribution centres will close.

Wilko’s, formerly known as Wilkinson’s, has been owned by the family for nearly a century, ever since they first opened it as a single hardware store on 151 Charnwood Street, Leicester in 1930.