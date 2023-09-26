BREAKING
Wilko's in Eastbourne set to close - this is when it will happen

Wilko’s has announced that it will close its branch in Eastbourne town centre – here’s when it will happen.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
111 of the remaining Wilko stores are set to shut at the beginning of October including in the Beacon in Eastbourne Town Centre.

Wilko’s at Sovereign Harbour shut on Sunday, September 17 for shoppers.

The store in the beacon will officially close on Thursday October, 5.

Wilko’s has announced that it will close its branch in Eastbourne town centre – here’s when it will happen. Picture: Sam PoleWilko’s has announced that it will close its branch in Eastbourne town centre – here’s when it will happen. Picture: Sam Pole
Administrators PwC said they had “explored all opportunities to save the business” but “despite extensive efforts”, no significant part of Wilko’s operations can be rescued.

In a statement released on Monday, September 11, the administrators confirmed that all Wilko stores and its two distribution centres will close.

Wilko’s, formerly known as Wilkinson’s, has been owned by the family for nearly a century, ever since they first opened it as a single hardware store on 151 Charnwood Street, Leicester in 1930.

The store which was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in 1930, employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

