Will West Sussex get a new Lidl? Planning application 'pending consideration' to build store on site of Homebase

Supermarket company Lidl applied to build a brand new store on the site of the Homebase in East Grinstead.

Lidl Great Britain Ltd submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council in April to demolish the ‘existing DIY retail unit’ at 219-225 London Road and construct a ‘Class E(a) retail foodstore with associated parking, landscaping and access works’.

The application, which is now pending consideration, was made for the 7,686 square metre site through the agent CarneySweeney.

People can view the full planning application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/24/0981.

Supermarket company Lidl has applied to build a new store on the site of the Homebase in East Grinstead. Photo: Google Street View

Lidl’s design and access statement in support of the full planning application said: “At present, the site is occupied by a Homebase retail unit, which will be demolished, and the site will be cleared, altered and levelled sympathetic to its context and environment. Lidl regards the application site as ideally suited to meet its requirement for a new discount store to better serve the local community.

“Given Lidl’s commitment to invest in East Grinstead, the proposed development will be constructed at the earliest opportunity and will quantitative and qualitative improvement in the grocery offer in East Grinstead.”

The supermarket company was founded in Germany in the 1930s and began trading in the UK in 1994. Lidl said the company now operates more than 950 stores nationwide. A spokesperson said: “Lidl stores sell around 3,000 carefully selected product lines and are able to offer these high-quality products at low prices due to the combination of a pan-European bulk purchasing policy and directly owning a number of their key supply chains.”

The application has received several letters of objection from nearby residents.