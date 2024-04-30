Ashdown Forest sheep dies from injuries after attack by ‘out of control’ dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashdown Forest confirmed on Saturday, April 20, that a group of livestock had got loose on the South Chase of the Forest.

They said this permanently fenced area is between the cattle grids on Crowborough Road in Uckfield.

At around 3pm, a spokesperson said: “The South Chase area is now believed to be clear of livestock.”

Ashdown Forest said this sheep died from its injuries after an attack by a dog

They said all the loose sheep had been collected but added: “Sadly one died from its injuries due to an attack by a dog.”

In an update on Friday, April 26, Ashdown Forest described the dog as ‘out of control’. They said: “Very sadly, this is not an isolated incident as every year a number of sheep in the grazing area are severely injured or killed by dog attacks.”

On Monday, April 29, Ashdown Forest reported that a large black German Shepherd was loose on the forest ‘with no owner in sight’.

Ashdown Forest told this newspaper that the commoner’s livestock, including sheep and cattle, will return to the South Chase enclosure on Tuesday, May 7, adding that signage will go up this week. They said: “There is a long history of Commoners grazing their livestock on the Forest. This continued grazing has helped shaped the Forest’s landscape we see and love today.”

A map of the current grazing enclosures and the NoFence grazing area will be available soon at www.ashdownforest.org/grazing.

Ashdown Forest has advised dog walkers to keep their dog on a lead where livestock may be present (release it if chased by cattle) and to only allow their dog off its lead if they are ‘confident in their recall’. Dog walkers who lose their dog in a grazing area should call 01342 822846 immediately. Visit ashdownforest.org/dogs.

A spokesperson on the Ashdown Forest website said: “Between 1st March and 31st August, ground-nesting birds are abundant in the heathland and dogs can disturb or destroy these nests and chicks if they are running loose through the heather.”

