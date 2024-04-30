Ashdown Forest sheep dies from injuries after attack by ‘out of control’ dog

An Ashdown Forest sheep that escaped into a grazing enclosure died after it was attacked by a dog.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ashdown Forest confirmed on Saturday, April 20, that a group of livestock had got loose on the South Chase of the Forest.

They said this permanently fenced area is between the cattle grids on Crowborough Road in Uckfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At around 3pm, a spokesperson said: “The South Chase area is now believed to be clear of livestock.”

Ashdown Forest said this sheep died from its injuries after an attack by a dogAshdown Forest said this sheep died from its injuries after an attack by a dog
Ashdown Forest said this sheep died from its injuries after an attack by a dog

They said all the loose sheep had been collected but added: “Sadly one died from its injuries due to an attack by a dog.”

In an update on Friday, April 26, Ashdown Forest described the dog as ‘out of control’. They said: “Very sadly, this is not an isolated incident as every year a number of sheep in the grazing area are severely injured or killed by dog attacks.”

Fly-tipping near West Sussex village – photo shows bike parts and bags in road

On Monday, April 29, Ashdown Forest reported that a large black German Shepherd was loose on the forest ‘with no owner in sight’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashdown Forest told this newspaper that the commoner’s livestock, including sheep and cattle, will return to the South Chase enclosure on Tuesday, May 7, adding that signage will go up this week. They said: “There is a long history of Commoners grazing their livestock on the Forest. This continued grazing has helped shaped the Forest’s landscape we see and love today.”

A map of the current grazing enclosures and the NoFence grazing area will be available soon at www.ashdownforest.org/grazing.

Ashdown Forest has advised dog walkers to keep their dog on a lead where livestock may be present (release it if chased by cattle) and to only allow their dog off its lead if they are ‘confident in their recall’. Dog walkers who lose their dog in a grazing area should call 01342 822846 immediately. Visit ashdownforest.org/dogs.

A spokesperson on the Ashdown Forest website said: “Between 1st March and 31st August, ground-nesting birds are abundant in the heathland and dogs can disturb or destroy these nests and chicks if they are running loose through the heather.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “Every year wild and domestic animals are horribly mauled and killed by out-of-control dogs – and farmers are legally entitled to shoot them if worrying livestock – so protect your dog by sticking to the rules.”

Related topics:Dog walkersFly-tipping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.