Wine bar in West Sussex excluded from deal to rescue chain out of administration
Business advisory firm Quantuma announced on Friday, April 5, that it has secured the future of Vagabond Wines Limited in a sale to Majestic Wines.
Quantuma said managing directors Andrew Andronikou and Brian Burke had been appointed as joint administrators of Vagabond Wines on March 15 and traded the business, which operated from 12 sites in London, the Southeast and Birmingham, while they negotiated the sale.
A Quantuma spokesperson said: “The deal with Majestic excludes Vagabond sites at Gatwick Airport and Canary Wharf. The joint administrators will continue to trade operations at Gatwick while they progress discussions with a range of stakeholders and interested parties. Operations at Canary Wharf will cease shortly, with all staff to be redeployed at other locations.”
Vagabond was founded as a wine shop in Fulham in 2010 and became chain of wine bars. Its bars offer more than 100 wines by the glass, which customers can order using tap-and-pour self-serve wine machines.
Quantuma said the recent sale 'secures the future' of nine Vagabond wine bars and 'provides clarity and job security for 171 members of staff'. The firm added that this 'rescue' is the latest matter that joint administrators Andrew Andronikou and Brian Burke have been engaged on. It said their previous assignments include the rescue of clothing retailer Select.
Andrew Andronikou said: “I am delighted to have been able to secure the long term future of the Vagabond brand.”
