Sussex seaside town named in top ten places in the UK for a staycation

The East Sussex town of Hastings features in the top ten best places to visit and stay in the UK in a national survey, despite it having one of the highest hotel prices.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Apr 2024, 10:33 BST

The survey, conducted by credit card brand Aqua, rates Hastings as the ninth best place for a staycation, putting Blackpool at the top. The findings were based on the average monthly Google searches and TikTok hashtag views as well as the average hotel price a night.

Hastings was though among the most expensive place to stay in a hotel with the average price per night coming in at £102.56, compared to Blackpool at £72.68. Paignton, Devon is the UK’s most affordable staycation destination, with hotels costing an average of £72.16 per night.

Hastings has 109.6 million hashtag views and 27,100 searches each month on average, according to the survey.

View of Hastings pier from East Hill.

Hastings seafront

Hastings

Hastings Fishermen's Beach

Related topics:HastingsSussexBlackpoolGoogleTikTokDevon