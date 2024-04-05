Sussex seaside town named in top ten places in the UK for a staycation

The survey, conducted by credit card brand Aqua, rates Hastings as the ninth best place for a staycation, putting Blackpool at the top. The findings were based on the average monthly Google searches and TikTok hashtag views as well as the average hotel price a night.

Hastings was though among the most expensive place to stay in a hotel with the average price per night coming in at £102.56, compared to Blackpool at £72.68. Paignton, Devon is the UK’s most affordable staycation destination, with hotels costing an average of £72.16 per night.

Hastings has 109.6 million hashtag views and 27,100 searches each month on average, according to the survey.

