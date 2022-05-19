Wizz Air celebrates 18th birthday with flash sale on Gatwick Airport flights

Passengers looking to save on their holiday plans can book today on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app.

With flights from all of Wizz Air’s bases in the UK included in the promotion, customers across the country can take advantage of this birthday surprise.

Following Wizz Air’s recent expansion of routes from Gatwick Airport, as well as London Luton, passengers in the South East of England can escape to the lush blue waters of Mykonos, or take a cultural trip to the medieval city of Dubrovnik.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline*, today celebrates its 18th birthday with a 24-hour promotion, offering passengers 18%** off all flights booked today

Those from Cardiff can fly from WIZZ’s new base to Tenerife or Lanzarote to enjoy a relaxing or action-packed break in the Canary Islands, whilst those based near Doncaster Sheffield can travel to Malaga, the gateway to the Costa del Sol.

With hundreds of discounted routes on offer Wizz Air customers are spoilt for choice for their next getaway.

For ultimate peace of mind, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover.

For further reassurance, passengers can also add WIZZ Flex to their booking. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

UK travellers have until 11pm tonight to make the most of this discount, so should book quickly to make a saving on their holiday.