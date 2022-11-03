Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from £21.99*.

From 10th January 2023, Wizz Air will launch seasonal flights four times a week to France’s third-largest city, Lyon. A fascinating hub of food and culture, visitors can enjoy its historical landmarks and museums, renowned restaurants, and floating bars moored along the river. During the winter, travellers flock to Lyon to enjoy the city’s festival of lights, traditional Christmas markets, and nearby ski resorts.

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air has offered an array of routes to both popular and off-the-beaten track destinations for its customers in London and the South of England. Today’s announcement follows the recent launch of three new routes from Gatwick Airport to Marrakesh and Agadir in Morocco and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Wizz Air now offers over 25 routes from the airport.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline[1], today announces a new seasonal route from Gatwick Airport to Lyon in France.

