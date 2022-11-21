Woodlands Meed students got a behind-the scenes tour of Ridgeview Wine Estate recently, learning about what goes into making their award-winning wines.

The day at the Ditchling Common vineyard showed pupils the entire production journey from grape to glass and gave them hands-on work experience.

Ridgeview employees also told students about their different roles in the business.

Alex Watts from the Meeds Job Club said: “Days like today at Ridgeview have a lasting impact on our students. Actually being able to see, talk to and have hands on experience what a job might look like is so important in firing their ambition to find a future role in employment of something they have a genuine interest and passion for.”

Ridgeview is a family-fun business that has been producing world-class English sparkling wine since 1995. They support equality and diversity employment practices and are a member of Disability Confident. Woodlands Meed, a generic special needs school and college in Burgess Hill, aims to break down barriers to disability employment.

The day began with a tour of the vineyard and students helped cut and collect grapes from the vines. They heard from Ridgeview employee Toby Loxton who talked about his work and then they got to taste juice from grapes that were picked the day before. Students also sampled honey from the vineyard’s own hive and were walked through the role of the bee keeper.

They finished the day by working on the Ridgeview Bug House, which aims to encourage and protect insects and wildlife.

Katharine Archer, people manager at Ridgeview, organised the visit. She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my day with the students, it was a pleasure and a privilege to spend the time with them. Partnerships with local schools such as Woodlands Meed are so important to Ridgeview as we are passionate about supporting education and our community. We also want to do all that we can to remove barriers, create pathways and welcome everyone who has passion and purpose.”

The Meed’s Job Club delivers the Woodlands Meed’s Career Programme and is developing a progressive programme of learning while working with employers and external partners to help Sussex businesses become more diverse. To find out more about supporting young people with SEND in the workplace email [email protected]