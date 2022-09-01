Work starts on Eastbourne's new Burger King

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast food chain is set to open in Terminus Road where Clintons was.

Planning application was approved conditionally in April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Thursday, September 1) workers could be seen at the site.

Burger King is coming to Eastbourne

There is also a poster in the window advertising for jobs with the Burger King logo in the corner.

It is not yet known when the restaurant plans to open.