Work starts on Eastbourne's new Burger King

Burger King is returning to Eastbourne and work has started.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:35 am

The fast food chain is set to open in Terminus Road where Clintons was.

Planning application was approved conditionally in April.

Today (Thursday, September 1) workers could be seen at the site.

There is also a poster in the window advertising for jobs with the Burger King logo in the corner.

It is not yet known when the restaurant plans to open.

Burger King has been contacted for a comment.

