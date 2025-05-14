World-renowned West Sussex wine clinches new partnership

A world-renowned sparkling wine produced in West Sussex has clinched a prestigious new partnership.

Nyetimber – based in West Chiltington – has been announced as the official wine partner of British Cycling, the governing body of cycle sport in Britain.

Nyetimber will now have presence across British Cycling’s portfolio of top events from presenting magnums to podium riders at the Lloyds Tour of Britain – women from June 5-8 and and men from September 2-7.

It will also be a staple in British Cycling’s hospitality offering and supporting other renowned moments of celebration, including British Cycling's star-studded awards evening.

Eric Heerema, Nyetimber owner and chief executive, said: “We are really excited to become the Official Sparkling Wine to British Cycling. Nyetimber has a long history of partnering with iconic British sporting institutions, and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to engage further with cyclists of all abilities across the country.

“There are a lot of synergies between us as partners, and our DNA shares the same passion, dedication and vibrancy. Nyetimber is all about celebrations, whether big or small – an ethos that is echoed by British Cycling in its encouragement to help everyone achieve and celebrate their goals in the sport.”