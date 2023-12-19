Worthing businesswoman raises thousands of pounds and collects hundreds of toys for Christmas appeals

​​Digital marketing expert Melanie Peters has worked with local businesses in Worthing to raise thousands of pounds and collect hundreds of toys for Christmas appeals.

The Worthing-based businesswoman, who runs Rocket Social Media, recently made a £5,000 donation to SHOUT WSK and the money was split, with £2,000 to help fund and kit out the new food pantry in Tarring, £2,000 to put towards food for WSK Christmas hampers for families in need and £1,000 to help the homeless at Christmas.

Melanie also teamed up with Enzo's Italian restaurant, in Graham Road, for a Christmas toy appeal for Worthing Soup Kitchen and set up a JustGiving page. A total of £2,000 was raised to buy gifts from Toy Barnhaus, in the Guildbourne Centre, for children from the families that receive WSK food parcels.

Melanie said: "We asked the families to ask the children which toy they would like for Christmas, so each child this year will be getting something that they want from Santa."

Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media

Melanie even did a stint as Melly the Elf at Santa's Grotto in the Guildbourne Centre and £500 was raised for Chestnut Tree House in memory of her friend's daughter, who recently passed away.

She then teamed up with Buywise Smart Procurement, in Offington Lane, and between them, they raised a further £500 for Safe in Sussex. This was used to buy Worthing Gift Cards, valid at more than 130 local businesses, for families supported by the charity so they can have a day out.

Melanie also managed to secure 800 toys, which were split between two Santa's Grottos for charity, Chestnut Tree House and Brent Lodge charity shop in the Guildbourne Centre.

Melanie Peters with the gifts bought from Toy Barnhaus after the Christmas toy appeal at Enzo's Italian restaurant

She said: "On top of the £5,000 raised for Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week, since August I have raised £14,000 for local charities. I think it’s important to give a little.