Hollywynd Rest Home, in St Botolphs Road, was found to be Good in all categories – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Home manager Jade Vaughan organised a garden party on August 9 to celebrate, with a singer providing entertainment and a barbecue for staff, residents and friends of the home.

Long-service awards were presented to Prem Evans and Awa Jarjua, who have been at the home for more than ten years.

Prem Evans and Awa Jarjua receive long-service awards from Hollywynd Rest Home manager Jade Vaughan and director Dr Zahir Nasser

Jade said: "Residents, families and friends attended, as well as staff members. We enjoyed a barbecue, Pimm’s, bucks fizz and various other drinks."

One of the residents at Hollywynd Rest Home enjoying a Pimm's

Hollywynd Rest Home is run by Techcrown Limited and provides care and support for up to 40 people, though 27 people were living there on the day of its inspection.

In the inspection report, published on August 2, the Care Quality Commission said: "The provider and staff had worked hard to develop good leadership. Quality monitoring systems had been embedded and morale was good amongst the staff team. We received positive feedback in relation to the care people received and how the service was run.