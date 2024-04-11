Worthing shop selling entire stock ahead of £1.25million refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing Bedding Centre, run by Jones & Tomlin, in Chapel Road, is one of the town's oldest independent shops. Staff will be clearing all its stock to make space for a massive showroom refurbishment and store improvements.

Beds, mattresses, bedroom furniture and accessories, bedframes, sofa beds, adjustable beds, storage ottomans, chests, bedside cabinets, headboards, duvets, pillows and bed linen are all on offer.

Adam Tomlin, managing director, says: "This is our biggest-ever sale! All goods will be clearly marked for sale on a first claim basis. Everything…including new factory orders…will be available to you with bigger savings than ever in our history.”

An exclusive pre-sale invitation has been sent out to previous customers and they will be given first choice before the public sale is launched.

Mr Tomlin wrote: "This will be the biggest sale in the history of Worthing Bedding Centre. Now, to improve the store for the future, we will proceed with a massive showroom refurbishment project with new signage, new displays and new ranges and décor.

"We must clear the store without delay, so that this major work may commence. The store is presently closed while we reduce prices and prepare the displays for the launch of our £1,250,000 refurbishing and updating grand sale."

Every single price will be drastically reduced and absolutely everything must be sold as soon as possible.

The store will be closing at 3pm on Friday, April 12, and remain closed for four days to prepare for the grand sale.

The main sale will be on Friday, April 19, from 10am to 6pm but ahead of that will be an exclusive two-day private sale by invitation only. Doors will also be open to the public on Saturday, April 20, from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, April 21, from 10am to 4pm.