Worthing Stagecoach bus drivers secure 15 per cent pay rise

The drivers will benefit from the one year pay deal, which sees a backdated five per cent rise to March this year, a five per cent increase on the March rate in June and a five per cent increase on the June rate in August.

In total, these workers will see their wages rise by 15.8 per cent.

The deal was secured following negotiations between the company and Unite union reps and officials and reached without the need to progress to industrial action.

Stagecoach bus drivers in Worthing secure pay rise

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This inflation-busting pay rise at Stagecoach in Worthing is Unite in action, delivering for our members and helping them through this cost-of-living crisis by getting more money into their pockets."

“Unite does exactly what it says on the trade union tin: We defend and improve our members’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

The deal was accepted by Unite’s Worthing Stagecoach members by 96 per cent.

Unite regional officer Phil Silkstone said: “This is an excellent deal secured by the hard work of our reps during pay talks with the company.

“This is a prime example of why workers who want to improve their jobs, pay and conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join as well.”