Labour candidate for Worthing by-election 'has already apologised' for 2016 Facebook messages

For the past week, Conservative supporters have been sharing links to a report of a rant by Labour’s Worthing West candidate Graham McKnight against a former Tory councillor.

The Facebook messages were sent in 2016 and, according to Mr McKnight, took place during an episode of bipolar disorder.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a further conversation in 2021 – when he was standing in the borough elections – Mr McKnight said he knew the 2016 incident would resurface and explained that it happened ‘at one of the lowest points in my life’.

Ballot box

He pointed out that he had apologised to the former councillor both in person at the town hall and via a message, adding: “I understand if he still doesn’t accept my apology.”

But, with the by-election looming, the issue surfaced again, with his Twitter feed being bombarded with links to the same report.

Labour’s Borough council group leader Beccy Cooper – whose decision to step down as county councillor triggered the by-election – said Mr McKnight had ‘the complete support of the Worthing Labour Team’.

She added: “Graham McKnight is an outstanding county councillor candidate who has been completely open about his previous mental illness and nervous breakdown.

“Graham has made full and public apologies for his behaviour during that time – which is above and beyond as he was seriously ill at the time – and has made a full recovery.

“As Leader of Worthing Borough Council and a public health doctor, I am concerned that this information about Graham’s health history is being used for apparently political gain.

“Mental health discrimination is a serious issue and Graham has worked tirelessly in the health and social care sector to fight stigma and prejudice.”

The Worthing West by-election will be held on Thursday July 7.

The candidates are:

Michael Cloake (Conservative)

Graham McKnight (Labour)

Jo Paul (Green)

Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem)