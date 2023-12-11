Worthing town centre Christmas lights over the years – how festive displays have changed in the coastal town
Many of us remember the fabulous late-night shopping events in the run up to Christmas, with stalls and live music, and some years there have been parades with Santa and his sleigh.
There have been trees in Montague Street, in South Street Square and outside Worthing Town Hall, often with coloured lights in the past. A more recent addition has been the giant Christmas present and walk-through Christmas tree in South Steet Square – fun for photos at any age.
We have gone back as far as 2007, when Worthing town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland and Santa thrilled shoppers by riding right into Montague Street on his sleigh, pulled by two of his reindeer.
Three weeks later, he swapped his reindeer for a horse for a ride along Worthing seafront and then slid into the back of a white taxi to be transported to the Guildbourne Centre, where he was greeted by Robin Hood and chatted with children on his way to the grotto.
