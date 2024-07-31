Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guild Care's chief executive is leaving to take up a new challenge in the charity sector, having guided Worthing's leading social care charity through the pandemic and on to unprecedented success.

The charity has this week announced the appointment of Warren Fabes as the new chief executive to replace Alex Brooks-Johnson, who has been with Guild Care for six years.

Peter Kinsey, chair of trustees, said: "I am delighted to confirm that Warren Fabes has been appointed as our new CEO. Warren has been with Guild Care for eight years as our CFO and will now step up to be our new CEO following the departure of Alex Brooks-Johnson. Alex has been with Guild Care since 2018 and has worked together with Warren to guide the organisation through the pandemic and on to unprecedented success.

"We look forward to a bright future under Warren’s leadership, as Guild Care continues to combat social isolation and social stigma in Worthing.”

Warren has served at chief financial officer and deputy chief executive for the past eight years and will assume his new role on September 6, 2024.

Since joining as finance director in 2016, Warren has been seen as a vital member of the leadership team at Guild Care. His promotion comes at an important time for the charity, as it continues to expand its community services in line with its five-year strategic plan, supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Warren said: "I would like to thank Guild Care’s board of trustees for their confidence in me and look forward to guiding the charity into its next chapter. Providing such a hugely diverse range of support and care services for vulnerable people is a responsibility my team and I take very seriously. We are fortunate to have a fantastic group of colleagues and volunteers dedicated to supporting people in need.”

Warren graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in electronics engineering before becoming a qualified chartered accountant with KPMG. He spent more than 20 years working in large national and international organisations as a finance director, before joining the charity sector at Guild Care, which had provided support to members of his family.

Alex Brooks-Johnson is leaving Guild Care to take up a new challenge in the charity sector

Mr Brooks-Johnson said: "Leading Guild Care has been a very rewarding experience which I have thoroughly enjoyed. I would like to thank everyone in the organisation for the incredible work that they do. I know Guild Care is in extremely capable hands having worked so closely with Warren over the years, and wish everyone at Guild Care, and all the people they support, a bright future.”