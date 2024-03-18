​​Worthing's leading social care charity Guild Care calls for collective commitment to end social isolation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guild Care launched its Social Impact Report at Worthing Town Hall on Friday to an audience including East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, Worthing mayor Jon Roser, town crier Bob Smytherman and NHS representatives.

Chief executive Alex Brooks-Johnson said: "We are really struggling with the impact of a growing population and a growing population that is getting older.

"Worthing in particular is at the leading edge of social isolation and we can clearly see the impact that is having on older people.

Creating Connections hosts a wide range of weekly group activities and monthly social events for over-65s

"What we are calling for today is a collective commitment to end social isolation. We need to come together to form a single voice on this very important issue.

"If we can collectively agree to end social isolation, I think we can do that and we can make Worthing the best town in the UK to grow old in."

The report looked at how the charity's Creating Connections service has been reducing social isolation since it was introduced two years ago.

Mr Brooks-Johnson said: "Since Creating Connections was set up, demand has increased enormously, showing the hidden scale of the issue.

Guild Care CEO Alex Brooks-Johnson is calling for a collective commitment to end social isolation and make the Sussex coastal town the best place to grow old in the UK

"Older people in particular are vulnerable to this awful thing. Growing isolation should not be an inevitable part of growing older."

Creating Connections offers befriending, group activities, bereavement support, physical activity, hot meals, transport and signposting.

The service reached 533 people in 2023 and Guild Care has plans to reach many more in years to come, as many as 8,000 in a few years time.

Mr Brooks-Johnson said: "Most of the activities are completely free because of the funding we receive and our generous donors. In every area, the social impact for Creating Connections is growing. Building confidence and self esteem have been the most important."

Creating Connections members Pam Fairley, left, and Shirley Craig

The 2021 census recorded 25,000 over-65s in Worthing, 22 per cent of the population. Statistics also showed 20 per cent of over-75s go a whole month without speaking to anyone.

Mr Brooks-Johnson said the impact of social isolation was equal to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, with consequences including an increased risk of dementia, depression, anguish and anxiety.

He called for a collaborative approach to ensure the things people needed to thrive and live a meaningful existence were put in place.

Creating Connections member Pam Fairley enjoys the Singing for Pleasure group and Friday quiz. She thanked the volunteer minibus drivers and said with them, she wouldn't be able to go.

Guild Care said its Creating Connections service is helping to combat isolation

Pam said: "We sing our hearts out, we have a great time. There must be so many people who would love to join but haven't got the confidence, are isolated or just don't know how to approach it."

Pam said she had been very low at one point, after her husband died, but she had made friends through Creating Connections. She instigated knitting baby hats for Beeding Ward at Worthing Hospital, after seeing an appeal, and four members of the singing group made a big batch, which were gratefully received.

Pam said the quiz was 'very, very popular' and it 'gets the brains going' but said a bigger hall was needed to get everyone in and made an appeal for venue suggestions.

Creating Connections member Shirley Craig, 86, echoed her words, adding: "We have all be asked to limit our visits so others can join in, it is very sad."

Shirley's husband was diagnosed with dementia in 2016 and she described Guild Care as a beacon of hope, a place of solace, companionship and guidance.