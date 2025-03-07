100-year-old Peggy visits Air Ambulance for Sussex

Centenarian Peggy Chessun from Seaford, East Sussex, has enjoyed a visit to the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) base at Redhill, Surrey. Staff at the lifesaving charity were touched when Peggy’s family let them know she had asked family and friends to donate to KSS rather than buy her gifts for her 100th birthday in January.

A member of Team KSS recalled that Peggy had done the same thing for her 90th birthday and it was decided to thank her with a special visit. Peggy met doctors and paramedics from the charity, saw one of its helicopters up close, and sat in a rapid response vehicle.

Speaking afterwards Peggy said: “It's been wonderful. I've always wanted to see what it's like inside the helicopter and I was also able to see inside one of the cars, which was lovely. I spoke to some of the doctors and paramedics - I've spoken to everybody that was around. I've thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Ruby Hunt, KSS Community Fundraiser for Sussex said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Peggy and her family to our Redhill base and we pleased to hear that she enjoyed her time with us. We’re so grateful to Peggy for kindly thinking of us and including KSS in her birthday celebrations.”

During her visit Peggy saw the KSS Rapid Response Vehicles

Asked about the secret of living to 100, Peggy said: “I tell everybody, keep laughing, be happy. Don't allow yourself to get miserable, and eat healthily. It's all about being happy. And doing what makes you happy. What makes me happy is animals."