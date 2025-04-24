5000-mile round-Britain walker approaches half-way on south coast of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity walker Tracey Howe is approaching a half-way milestone on her 5000-mile round Britain hike.

The 61-year-old has also clocked five million steps as she walks the shore of Southern England during a year-long challenge.

She is aiming to raise £100,000 for a number of charities in memory of her wife who died of cancer.

Tracey says: “It’s crazy to think I’ve walked five million steps and 2300 miles so far.

Tracey has walked from Glasgow to the south coast of England so far.

“There have been many highs and lows over the past six months but I am almost at the half-way point and that is amazing.

“I hope that people will continue to follow my progress and donate to the all-important goal of raising many thousands of pounds charity.”

Tracey reveals how she came up with the idea of Tracey’s Trek after Angela White, her partner of almost 40 years, died in 2023.

The retired professor says: “When Angela passed away aged just 58, she left a horrific gaping hole in my life. But I decided I wanted to turn my grief into a positive.

Tracey hopes to turn the grief of losing her wife to cancer into a positive during her charity hike.

“I set out from Glasgow on November 1, 2024, and the long walk has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, both mentally and physically, but I think Angela would be proud of me.

“I am doing it for her and also to raise as much money as possible for charities that are close to my heart.”

Tracey, who brought up two now grown-up sons with Angela in Glasgow, has chosen Beatson Cancer Charity, Marie Curie, brainstrust, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! to benefit from the hike.

She explains: “The NHS, The Beatson and Marie Curie gave our family tremendous support when Angela was diagnosed with cancer. She had two blood cancers, myeloma and amyloidosis, which her doctors descried as the most aggressive they had ever seen.

Tracey Howe on the south coast of England as she nears half-way in her round-Britain hike for charity.

“I am also supporting brainstrust because prior to the cancer, Angela had also suffered a brain tumour. It was a benign meningioma but it caused her many health difficulties.

“It was such a cruel blow that Angela was recovering from the brain tumour when we found out about the cancers. Tragically, she died only months later.”

Tracey’s sister-in-law, who has breast cancer, has chosen the other two other charities.

The Beatson Cancer Centre in Glasgow is the start and finish point of Tracey’s Trek.

There was another reason for the UK coastal walk. Tracey and Angela, who were married for 17 years, had decided that after retiring they would travel in a motorhome around the British coast.

Tracey says: “During my long walk, I am visiting a lot of places significant to us as a couple and it will give me an opportunity to think about those memories.

“I think about Angela every day and I talk to her while I’m walking, so this is a pilgrimage of sorts.

“It will be a special way to maintain a connection with Angela, who was my soulmate, and also have a sense of purpose because I am raising money for charity.”

Tracey is walking an average of 20 miles daily, six days each week to complete an anti-clockwise circuit of the entire mainland British coast.

Friends and family are accompanying her in a motorhome and she is appealing for people along the route to offer a place to park and join her for some the miles.

Tracey is handing out 5000 crocheted hearts – a heart for every mile walked.

To donate to Tracey’s Trek fundraiser see: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/4117/traceystrek/.