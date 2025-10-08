80 Buses For 80 Years - Brighton and Hove and Metrobus to support 2025 Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion (RBL) in Sussex is proud to announce a new partnership with Brighton and Hove and Metrobus, in support of the 2025 Poppy Appeal.

This year, the RBL has proudly put Second World War veterans at the heart of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ). To highlight this new partnership, 80 Buses For 80 Years, each bus network will feature 80 poppy-decorated buses, which will raise awareness for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in the Sussex region, and bring attention to the RBL’s vital work supporting the Armed Forces community.

Members of the public will be able to follow the poppy buses as they make their way around Sussex. Through their online platform, users can view the live location of the poppy buses, making it easier than ever to spot them on their routes, take photos, or support the Appeal from afar.

Buses will feature fundraising posters and information on physical displays to help encourage donations and raise awareness of the RBL’s Poppy Appeal.

2024 Poppy adorned bus

Brighton and Hove and Metrobus are also generously offering free travel for volunteers for the Poppy Appeal period, helping them reach key fundraising locations. To qualify for free travel, volunteers will need to have their badges, or volunteer card when boarding.

The funds raised from the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal goes towards supporting veterans and the Armed Forces community. From mental and physical recovery programmes, help with finances, housing, and adapting to civilian life, to building camaraderie, the RBL is there for everyone in the Armed Forces community including serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Andy Brown Poppy Appeal Manager for East Sussex at the Royal British Legion, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Brighton and Hove and Metrobus in Sussex for this year’s Poppy Appeal. This partnership will strengthen the presence of the Poppy Appeal in the area, assist volunteers, and raise funds so that the Royal British Legion continue its vital work in supporting the Armed Forces community.”

Ed Wills, Managing Director of Brighton & Hove Buses, and Metrobus, said: “I’m proud to once again support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. From displaying poppies on our buses to joining the commemorative event at Gatwick and offering free travel to collection volunteers, we’re honoured to play our part. It’s a fantastic cause that resonates deeply with our communities, and I hope everyone gets behind the appeal again this year.”