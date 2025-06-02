A community united: Freemasons help Chichester woman rebuild her life after serious accident

From heartbreak to hope – how local Freemasons raised thousands to give Sara her independence back. Chichester, West Sussex — When tragedy struck in December 2023, no one could have foreseen just how much one woman’s life—and the lives of those around her—would change. Sara, a familiar and much-loved face at the bar of Chichester’s Masonic Hall, suffered a devastating fall down the stairs in her home, leaving her with serious spinal injuries and no movement from the waist down.

For many, such an accident might have marked a turning point into isolation and despair. But for Sara, it became the beginning of an extraordinary story of resilience, compassion, and community spirit.

After spending over a year at a specialist Spinal Injuries Unit, Sara was finally ready to return to a new home—one carefully adapted to her needs. But one crucial element was still missing: a powered wheelchair specifically tailored to support her mobility and independence. The cost, however, was daunting.

That’s when Sussex Freemason Jason McCreanney stepped forward with a plan that would rally dozens of people from across West Sussex.

“I couldn’t just stand by,” said Jason. “Sara was part of our community—someone many of us knew personally from the Masonic Hall. We wanted to do something meaningful to help her get back the independence that was taken from her.”

He launched the Sara’s Chair Appeal, a fundraising effort that quickly gained momentum. The initiative was met with immediate generosity, starting with a £6,000 donation from the Province of Sussex and Sussex Masonic Charities. More support followed as Masonic Lodges across West Sussex—Chichester, Bognor, Worthing, Midhurst, and Pulborough—united behind the cause, raising an additional £5,000.

With a total of £11,000 raised, not only was Sara’s state-of-the-art powered wheelchair fully funded, but the money also covered a four-year servicing and insurance plan—ensuring the chair will remain reliable and fully operational for years to come.

But the community’s kindness didn’t stop there.

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the Lady Freemasons organized a separate initiative to fund and install specialist flooring in Sara’s new home. The flooring ensures her wheelchair can move safely and smoothly throughout the space, creating an environment that truly supports her needs.

The day Sara returned home was emotional for everyone involved. Gone was the clinical environment of the hospital. In its place was a warm, welcoming space adapted just for her, and the freedom to move through it independently.

“I can’t put into words how grateful I am,” said Sara at a special thank-you reception held recently at Chichester Masonic Hall. “It’s not just the chair or the house—it’s the fact that so many people cared enough to do this for me. It’s overwhelming in the best possible way.”

The event was attended by representatives from all the Lodges that had donated, and there was hardly a dry eye in the room as Sara, beaming in her new wheelchair, shared her gratitude.

Jason McCreanney praised the united effort:

“This appeal brought people together. It wasn’t just about raising money—it was about showing support, giving someone their life back, and reminding all of us what community truly means. To see both male and female Freemasons working together for the same cause—it’s been inspiring.”

Sara’s story has since touched hearts well beyond Chichester, serving as a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, the human spirit—and the kindness of strangers—can turn lives around.

