On Thursday, August 21, Haywards Heath Town Council gathered to say a heartfelt farewell to Nicola Bird, Manager of The Orchards Shopping Centre, who will be stepping down from her role after an incredible 13 years of dedicated service.

Nicola joined The Orchards in 2012 during a time of challenge and transition for the centre, which then faced high vacancy rates and low community engagement. Through her vision, commitment, and drive, Nicola transformed The Orchards into a thriving, welcoming hub at the heart of the town.

Over the years, she has overseen initiatives that have raised over £50,000 for local charities and delivered countless events that have brought the community together.

Her leadership saw empty units filled, increased footfall, and a revitalised atmosphere that reflected the spirit and pride of Haywards Heath. Her introduction of the marquee on the green, among many other innovations, significantly enhanced the visitor experience and encouraged dwell time, helping establish The Orchards as a vibrant destination for all.

Nicola Bird, Manager of The Orchards Shopping Centre, with Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe at Nicola's farewell gathering

In recognition of her dedication, Nicola was awarded the Business Award for Community Involvement by the Town Council, acknowledging her outstanding contribution to community life.

Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, commented: “The Town Council has highly valued Nicola’s enthusiastic support for its events and community projects over the years. From the donation of the Friendship Bench at St Wilfrid’s Court, to her consistent involvement in town-wide celebrations and charitable campaigns, her partnership has made a real impact.

"Nicola’s generosity, positivity, and community spirit have helped strengthen the bond between The Orchards and the wider community. Her legacy will be long-lasting, and her dedication has left a meaningful mark on Haywards Heath.”

In response to her farewell, Nicola Bird expressed her gratitude: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to my dear friends at Haywards Heath Town Council for my surprise leaving gathering. You have been nothing but a joy to work with. We’ve collaborated on so many successful events and projects, all with the aim of making Haywards Heath a wonderful place to live, work, and visit. A million thanks – I will miss you all greatly.”

Nicola’s final day as Centre Manager will be Sunday, August 31, and she will be greatly missed. Her contributions will continue to live on and shape the community she served so passionately.