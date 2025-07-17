A summer of play returns to Nymans: A season of fun, games, and family adventures
Set in the heart of the Sussex countryside, Nymans’ stunning gardens and romantic ruins are the perfect backdrop for a season of active play and discovery. Sponsored by Starling Bank, this year’s Summer of Play is packed with races, games, and physical challenges designed to get everyone moving, laughing, and making memories together.
Whether you're hopping through obstacle courses, testing your balance, or enjoying classic lawn games, there’s something for every age and energy level. The event is included with standard admission, and National Trust members go free.
Highlights include:
- A variety of outdoor games and challenges across the gardens
- Opportunities for creative and active play in a safe, natural setting
- A chance to explore the wider estate, including the house, café, and plant centre
Families can also enjoy other seasonal events at Nymans, including late opening on Friday evenings in the summer with live music. Bring a picnic or pick up a snack and refreshments on your visit. Come and play your way through summer at Nymans – where adventure, nature, and imagination meet.
Plan Your Visit: Nymans, Handcross, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17 6EB
Dates: 19 July – 5 September 2025 10am – 5pm (last entry 4.30pm). Normal admission applies. For more information, visit the Nymans Summer of Play event page on the website.