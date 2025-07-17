A summer of play returns to Nymans: A season of fun, games, and family adventures

By Lisa Davies
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
This summer, Nymans in Handcross invites families to dive into a world of outdoor fun and imagination as the much-loved Summer of Play returns from Saturday 19 July to Friday 5 September, daily from 10am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm).

Set in the heart of the Sussex countryside, Nymans’ stunning gardens and romantic ruins are the perfect backdrop for a season of active play and discovery. Sponsored by Starling Bank, this year’s Summer of Play is packed with races, games, and physical challenges designed to get everyone moving, laughing, and making memories together.

Whether you're hopping through obstacle courses, testing your balance, or enjoying classic lawn games, there’s something for every age and energy level. The event is included with standard admission, and National Trust members go free.

Highlights include:

Play every day in summer at Nymans
  • A variety of outdoor games and challenges across the gardens
  • Opportunities for creative and active play in a safe, natural setting
  • A chance to explore the wider estate, including the house, café, and plant centre

Families can also enjoy other seasonal events at Nymans, including late opening on Friday evenings in the summer with live music. Bring a picnic or pick up a snack and refreshments on your visit. Come and play your way through summer at Nymans – where adventure, nature, and imagination meet.

Plan Your Visit: Nymans, Handcross, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17 6EB

Dates: 19 July – 5 September 2025 10am – 5pm (last entry 4.30pm). Normal admission applies. For more information, visit the Nymans Summer of Play event page on the website.

