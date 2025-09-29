Abode Living celebrates back to school in Crawley
The smiles on the children's faces were evident as they set off for their new adventures armed and ready for the new school year.
Monique Arowojolu, Resident Engagement Administrator at Sutherland Quarters, organised the packs and publicised the event across the residence. She said: "The kids were delighted with their new items. It was so lovely to see their faces light up when they (and their parents) realised the packs were gifts, aimed at helping them start the new school year in style. We will definitely be running this again next year."
She added: "Community is so important in affordable housing and events like this, in addition to the coffee mornings, arts sessions and workshops really bring people together as well as giving them real positive benefits - whether that's just support, knowing the team on-site really care, to making friendships or learning new life and work skills. It's a privilege to play a part of their lives in this way."