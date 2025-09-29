Abode Living celebrates back to school in Crawley

Last week, Abode Living celebrated its many children living at Sutherland Quarters going back to school by handing out free packed pencil cases.

The smiles on the children's faces were evident as they set off for their new adventures armed and ready for the new school year.

Monique Arowojolu, Resident Engagement Administrator at Sutherland Quarters, organised the packs and publicised the event across the residence. She said: "The kids were delighted with their new items. It was so lovely to see their faces light up when they (and their parents) realised the packs were gifts, aimed at helping them start the new school year in style. We will definitely be running this again next year."

She added: "Community is so important in affordable housing and events like this, in addition to the coffee mornings, arts sessions and workshops really bring people together as well as giving them real positive benefits - whether that's just support, knowing the team on-site really care, to making friendships or learning new life and work skills. It's a privilege to play a part of their lives in this way."

One of the smiling children at Sutherland Quarters receiving their back to school pencil case

Abode Living, and its award winning property manager, work with residents and the local community to provide a full social and events calendar aimed at 'building better lives' across their portfolio in Bristol, Crawley and East Grinsted.