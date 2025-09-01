Act now to save Lewes’s community hub, says Green Cllr Johnny Denis

Lewes District and County Councillor Johnny Denis has urged Lewes Town Council to secure the future of 187 High Street – the former Tourist Information Centre – by seeking its transfer into Town Council ownership.

The site has long provided a vital “community hub” in the heart of Lewes offering local events promotion, and a trusted public-facing point of contact for residents.

Cllr Denis warned that the building could be lost to commercial use or sale in the upcoming local government reorganisation, unless the Town Council acts now.

Cllr Johnny Denis said: “187 High Street has been a valuable focal point for residents and visitors – a place to connect, explore and connect with community life. It mustn’t be lost in the shuffle of reorganisation.”

He added that the new unitary authority will be obliged to prioritise statutory services such as Children’s Services and Adult Social Care, meaning non-statutory services like community hubs will not be protected.

Cllr Denis continued: “I am calling on Lewes Town Councillors to prioritise 187 High Street in the list of assets they wish to see devolved. As part of the Town Council’s estate, it will be better protected, and the Council can decide how best to secure its long-term future for community benefit.”

In the short term, Lewes District Council will work with the town’s stakeholder group to strengthen the tourist offer and to partner with community groups to make best use of the space. But Cllr Denis stressed this is not a permanent solution.

He concluded: “This building belongs at the heart of Lewes’s future. We need the Town Council to act now to protect it for generations to come.”