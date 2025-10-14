Air Ambulance for Sussex is creating an army of lifesavers

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is creating an army of lifesavers by providing FREE sessions on how to give CPR and use a defibrillator in a series of livestreamed and in-person events to support national Restart a Heart Day on Thursday 16 October.

During the week doctors and paramedics from the charity are also delivering face to face training at venues across the region.

On Monday 13 October a team from KSS provided CPR training for hundreds of passengers passing through the South Terminal at London Gatwick.

On Thursday 16 October KSS is livestreaming CPR training and defibrillator awareness sessions to schools, homes and businesses across Kent, Surrey and Sussex throughout the day. Sign up at aakss.org.uk/restart

On Saturday 18 October KSS there will be a KSS matchday 'takeover' at Brighton and Hove Albion's home match against Newcastle United to raise awareness amongst the fans of the importance of CPR. This is part of the charity’s collaboration with Brighton and Hove to increase awareness of the importance of early bystander CPR and defibrillation.

During a recent visit to the club players from both the men’s and women’s first teams – including Danny Welbeck, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marisa Olislagers and Jelena Cankovic – took part in hands-on CPR and defibrillator training led by expert doctors and paramedics from KSS.

Thousands of people have signed up to take part in the charity's biggest ever education and awareness campaign in which its expert air ambulance doctors and paramedics are providing online and in-person training sessions tailored to every age group from four years old to 80+. Those learning include school children, families, individuals, businesses, shoppers, Premier League footballers and fans, and holiday makers, equipping them all with the vital skills to help save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.

Every day across Kent, Surrey and Sussex around 25 people experience a sudden cardiac arrest at home or out and about in the community. Sadly, only about 1 in ten people currently survive.

Ben Paul, KSS Paramedic and Education Manager

Most happen to people while at home or a private address. It could happen to a loved one at any time: mum, dad, daughter, son, grandparent, best friend. But if a loved one’s life was in your hands, would you know what to do? You can more than double someone's chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by starting CPR and using defibrillator in the first crucial minutes before the emergency services arrive.

Ben Paul, KSS Paramedic and Education Manager said: “Over the last two years, we have trained nearly 100,000 people in how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator but we know there is still a lot of work for us to do. These skills save lives; our medical teams frequently see the difference that delivering these interventions early makes.

“It’s almost impossible to get it wrong or do harm and therefore we are urging everyone to learn these lifesaving skills. Over the last few years, we have taught primary school children as young as four-years-old, and adults well into their 80’s; it really is accessible to everyone. Every single person who signs up and joins our sessions help us to build our army of lifesavers across Kent, Surrey and Sussex. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who signs up to take part; together, we can save even more lives in our communities.”

To learn more and sign up and learn how to give CPR and use a defibrillator this Restart a Heart Day visit aakss.org.uk/restart.