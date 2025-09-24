Air ambulance for Sussex recognised at national awards

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex is delighted to be shortlisted for four awards at the 2025 Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence: Lifetime Achievement Award, Aftercare Supporter of the Year, `Breaking Barriers’ and Charity Staff Member of the Year.

The prestigious awards celebrate the professionalism, excellence and dedication of the 21 air ambulance charities like KSS that are working across the UK to save lives every day. Our sincere congratulations and best wishes go to the following:

KSS Founder, Kate Chivers (Lifetime Achievement)

(Lifetime Achievement) Patient and Family Aftercare Manager, Sarita Taneja (Aftercare Supporter of the Year)

(Aftercare Supporter of the Year) KSS Pre-hospital Emergency Medicine Symposium (PHEM) Symposium team (Breaking Barriers)

(Breaking Barriers) Running and Challenge Manager, Lola Inge (Charity Staff Member of the Year)

Each has made an outstanding contribution to Team KSS, showing exceptional commitment, determination and drive. At KSS we are led by our values and aim to be caring, trusted, dedicated, innovative and collaborative. Our shortlisted candidates all exemplify these values.

Kate Chivers, founder of KSS

KSS Founder Kate Chivers’ vision, courage, passion and determination in founding our charity 35 years ago continue to be an inspiration for those who have followed in her footsteps. Today there isn’t a part of the mainland UK that is not served by an air ambulance charity. Kate has been fundamental in that transformation. In launching the Kent Air Ambulance Trust and continually sharing her journey, she helped pave the way for many others to follow. There are now a total of 21 air ambulance charities in the UK, which has transformed pre-hospital emergency care in our country.

Sarita Taneja, our Patient and Family Aftercare Manager, is a key point of contact between our Income Generation, Marketing and Communications teams, and our Service Delivery teams. Her passion for caring for our former patients, their families, and bereaved families is unwavering and inspirational. She has initiated many elements of our aftercare process, including our peer support groups for cardiac arrest survivors, farmers and others.

The KSS team which conceived and delivered the ‘Optimising Inclusivity in PHEM’ Symposium (Fionna Moore, Harriet Tucker, Emma Parkhe, Sophie Mitchinson, Sarah Boast and Nikki Wright), held on Monday 9 September 2024, demonstrated exceptional innovation. By championing inclusivity, they have helped to drive tangible improvements which will benefit many future generations of PHEM and HEMS colleagues, and ultimately, patients both in the UK and further afield.

Lola Inge, KSS Running and Challenge Manager, exemplifies excellence and dedication. She is the driving force behind our running and challenge team, who have smashed their fundraising targets and consistently delivered a first-class supporter experience that reflects the very heart of our charity. She makes each and every supporter she works with feel seen, valued and inspired.

Lola Inge works with charity supporters keen to take on a challenge like running a marathon or skydiving

KSS Chief Executive DavidWelch commented: “We are delighted to have been selected as a finalists in four categories at the 2025 Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence. My sincere thanks and congratulations go to Kate Chivers, Sarita Taneja, the team behind our PHEM symposium and Lola Inge for everything they have done, and continue to do for KSS and our patients. I wish them all the best for the awards ceremony later this year.

The winners of the AAUK Awards of Excellence will be announced on Wednesday 3 December at a ceremony at Telford International Centre. The full shortlist can be viewed on the Air Ambulances UK website.