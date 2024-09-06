Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) will be joining together with other air ambulance charities right across the UK to celebrate national Air Ambulance Week 2024 from Monday 9 – Sunday 15 September with events and by raising awareness of their collective lifesaving work.

The theme of the week is ‘Today’s Supporter, Tomorrow’s Lifesaver.’, a reminder of the fact that anyone, anywhere can suddenly become seriously injured or ill anytime and be in urgent need of the lifesaving pre-hospital critical care provided by air ambulance charities. By becoming a supporter today, you can help save lives tomorrow.

The campaign, led by Air Ambulances UK, also highlights how air ambulance charities such as KSS rely on public support to continue saving lives and improving patient outcomes.

Air Ambulance Week at KSS:

KSS crew will be working 24/7 during the week

Monday 9 September – KSS is facilitating a national event, Optimising Inclusivity in Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine Symposium. The aim is to inform discussion and generate action plans to ensure that services and ultimately patients benefit from the most talented clinicians, regardless of their backgrounds and characteristics.

Tuesday 10 September - a high-profile media launch at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club for Restart a Heart Day (16 October) when the charity hopes to create an army of lifesavers across the South East by equipping them with the skills to carry out lifesaving CPR and use defibrillators. For more information and to sign up visit aakss.org.uk/restart.

Sunday 21 September KSS - will be one of 21 air ambulance charities across the UK to benefit from a BBC Lifeline appeal arranged by Air Ambulances UK.BBC Lifeline Appeal - Air Ambulances UK

David Welch, Chief Executive of KSS, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the fantastic support we receive from people across Kent, Surrey and Sussex every day. Last year we were needed more than ever before, responding to over 3,300 incidents – that’s around nine missions every day. We were only able to do that because of the generosity of the communities we serve. It costs £51K a day to operate our lifesaving service and so by supporting KSS you will truly be making a difference to someone’s life.”

For more information about KSS, the charity’s lifesaving work and how you can support it during Air Ambulance Week, visit aakss.org.uk