Alex rides 100 miles again for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity

Alex is riding his bike along the 100 mile South Downs Way trail which is an off-road route from Winchester to Eastbourne in aid of Great Ormand Street Hospital Children's Charity.

Back in 2021 Alex rode the South Downs Way trail in aid of the MS Society. He completed this in December in just over 18 hours and on a heavy full suspension enduro/downhill bike that had only 11 gears, with that and 10 hours of darkness and 11,800 feet of up hill climbs, it was the toughest experience of his life (this was his intension to make it as difficult as possible) but the downhill sections were a lot of fun and he did not have one mechanical fault not even a puncture! However, his did bike light ran out of battery which made the last 30 miles nearly impossible!

With thanks to everyone who donated he raised thousands of pounds for a charity that is close to my heart. Sadly with the passing of a loved one this year whom battled with MS most of his life, he has decided to raise money in memory of this very special person. RIP Pete.

Peter Evans, despite the crippling disease he had, he supported and helped children till the very end. Therefore, Alex has decided that it would be fitting to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

Alex rides the South Downs Way in a day on his Halfords Bike.

This time Alex will challenge myself slightly differently, instead of riding the South Downs in the Winter on a not so suitable bike, he will be crossing the hilly coast in the Summer on a second hand cheap and cheerful Halfords bike, it is a bit rough around the edges but the idea here is to prove that you do not need to spend thousands on a bike and what way to put a low budget bike through the test and not to forget, HAVE FUN.