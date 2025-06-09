All Creatures Great and Small Welcomed at South of England Show

Despite a mixed weather forecast, crowds flocked to this year’s South of England Show, where all creatures—great and small—were warmly welcomed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, organised by the South of England Agricultural Society, continues to be a highlight for locals and visitors alike. With agricultural and equestrian displays, live entertainment, rural crafts, horticulture, and a tempting array of food, drink, and shopping, there was something for everyone.

A special moment this year was the formal but short Worship Service held at The Sanctuary on Sunday. The congregation joined in singing the much-loved hymn, "The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want." The Society’s President, Sara Stonor DL, read the Pentecost Bible passage from Acts 2:1-13. The service also included a talk by The Revd Gary Cregeen, prayers led by Dr Sue Greener, and the Collect for Pentecost read by Victoria Hall-Smith from Mothers’ Union. This service offered a meaningful opportunity for reflection and community during the busy show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many heartwarming moments was when The Revd Gary Cregeen, Rector of St Peter’s Ashburnham and Rural Officer for the Anglican Diocese of Chichester, blessed two giant soft toys—Ollie and Gully—won by 12-year-old Aidan Macey from Cuckfield. Aidan, attending with his mum, was delighted to receive the blessing for his creatures at The Sanctuary, a peaceful retreat within the showground.

Iris was blessed by Rev Sue.

The Sanctuary, run by the Anglican Church in partnership with the Salvation Army and Mothers’ Union, offered visitors a place to rest, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, and sample delicious homemade cakes. It also provided a safe space for children and vulnerable adults who became separated from their families—though, happily, no one was lost this year.

The Revd Sue Wilkinson, who coordinates The Sanctuary each year, said:

“Once again, we welcomed hundreds of people each day. There was a real sense that the farming community needs our support, and many valuable conversations took place over a cuppa. The show committee and volunteers go above and beyond to make this a fantastic day out for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from The Farming Community Network (FCN) were also present, raising awareness of their vital work supporting farmers and rural families through challenging times.

Pets Ru and Yogi were blessed by Revd Sue.

Blessings were offered not just to people, but to pets as well. This year, Sue blessed Iris, a visitor with Alzheimer’s, and her husband James, who appreciated the special moment. Two dogs, Ru and Yogi, also received blessings.

Children enjoyed creative activities such as colouring and badge-making, while families relaxed and recharged.

All in all, the South of England Show once again proved to be a joyful celebration of rural life and community spirit.