Andrew Griffith MP hosts Fertility Access UK in Parliament to launch campaign to MPs

This week Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs, hosted a meeting in Parliament with constituent Katie Rollings, Co-Founder of Fertility Access UK to launch her campaign to ensure equal access to IVF in the UK.

The meeting gave MPs the chance to discuss critical policy changes to address the inequalities and inequities in fertility treatment.

Speakers included Katie Rollings and Amber Izzo, Founders of Fertility Access UK, Dr Carole Gilling-Smith, CEO and Medical Director at The Agora Clinic, Emma Whitney, Director of Embryology & Genetics for the Evewell Fertility clinic Group, Mr Jonathan Ramsey, Consultant Urologist and Dr Anand Patel, GP and Specialist in Men’s Health

Infertility is a medical condition that affects 1 in 6 couples in the UK, yet access to treatment is far from equal. Currently, only 9.5% of Integrated Care Boards (ICB’s) in England offer the recommended three cycles of IVF, with many offering just one or none at all.

Andrew Griffith MP with the Fertility Access Founders, Katie Rollings and Amber Izzo and Speakers Anand Patel, Emma Whitney, Carole Gilling-Smith and Jonathan Ramsey.

Although provision in Sussex does appear to meet government guidelines, whilst thousands of individuals and couples across the UK are left without the support they need to build their families; for many the ability to have a family is a postcode lottery.

Fertility Access UK believe that everyone, regardless of their financial situation or postcode should have an equal opportunity to access fertility treatments. Fertility Access UK are campaigning for change, pushing for comprehensive and equitable NHS funding, so that no-one is denied the chance of the joy of parenthood.

Andrew said: “ It was really great to be able to support Katie and to hear more about the Fertility Access Campaign. I was surprised to hear that there is such a disparity in the treatments offered across the UK.

"Infertility is a disease of the reproductive system and needs to be treated as such. Everyone in the UK should have the right to a family of their own and changes need to be made to address the gaps in fertility care.

"I was pleased to be able to give Katie the platform to raise awareness and look forward to working closely and offering my continued support to Fertility Access UK in the future. “

For more information, please visit fertilityaccess.co.uk or contact Teressa Beacher on 0203 545 2390