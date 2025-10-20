Andrew Griffith MP invites residents to nominate businesses for next ‘Rural Oscars’

Andew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, has called on residents to get involved and rally behind local rural businesses by nominating them for a prestigious Countryside Alliance Award.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, fondly known as the ‘Rural Oscars’, is a national competition that highlights the shops and enterprises that go the extra mile and make rural living so special. x8g3qyt

The categories to nominate in are Best Local Food/Drink, Village Shop/Post Office, Butcher, Rural Enterprise, and Pub.

The South Downs MP is proud to have past winners in the constituency, including Nutbourne Vineyards who won this year’s award for Best Rural Enterprise in the South East, and Fittleworth Stores and Post Office who received a Champions Award in their category in 2024. Other local finalists have previously included Tylers Trust, Sky Park Farm, Graffham Village Shop, The Brewhouse Project, and The Kings Arms.

Andrew Griffith MP with Gregory and Olivia from Nutbourne Vineyard, last years regional winners.

Nominations are open until Friday 12 December, and your vote is encouraged.To nominate, you should go online www.countryside-alliance.org/awards.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “These prestigious awards shine a spotlight on our businesses and recognise the very best of entrepreneurialism in our villages and small towns. It would be really great to see more of our local pubs, butchers, shops and enterprises nominated this year Your nomination can give a local businesses a real boost and let them know how valued they are.”