Andrew Griffith MP speaks to Rogate and Trotton residents at ‘Meet Your MP’.

Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, was invited to speak at another ‘Meet Your MP’ event this time hosted at Rogate Village Hall in a joint evening with Trotton with Chithurst West Sussex yesterday.

The evening was chaired by Councillor Max Harwood of Rogate Parish Council and had an impressive turnout of interested residents who were keen to hear from the MP and kick started the evening with a variety of topics.

The ‘Meet Your MP’ evenings are another form of engagement that the MP has been holding across his constituency (Rogate village formed part of the new parliamentary boundary of the Arundel and South Downs constituency after the 2024 General Election).Alongside his regular weekly surgeries and letters to residents on topical issues of planning, roads and health the MP conducts these popular events - not to be too party political and to encourage residents to ask questions on matters that concern them.

There were thoughtful questions from the floor and obvious concern over the impending composition of future new authorities and the impact that these will have on the community, it was clear that here was some apprehension on how rural Parish Councils will be represented in the future of local government changes and the MP reinforced his support for them which will be made in the consultation.

Photograph: Andrew Griffith MP at Rogate Village Hall speaking to residents 23rd October

Representatives were in the audience from the Eco Rother Action group concerned with the levels of bacteria in our waterways, the MP volunteered to join them on one of their water tests and see in more detail how this is carried out. There was a continuous show of hands for Andrew to answer more probing questions on what changes he would make if he could to turn the economy round to his faith and whether it has influence on decisions he makes.

Following the meeting Andrew Griffith MP said: “Our Parish Councils are the heart of the community, and I am very grateful to have been invited to speak to local residents and receive such a welcoming reception. I held my weekly surgeries at the Village Hall last autumn and it was a great introduction to what matters to residents when hearing their concerns. I hope that the Parish feel informed and understand more about their MP and how I can help them, and I very much look forward to coming back to Rogate and Trotton over the coming months.”