Andrew Griffith speaks at Lynchmere Parish Council meeting

Andrew Griffith, the Arundel and South Downs MP, was guest speaker at the Annual Parish Meeting in Lynchmere, West Sussex on Friday.

The MP was welcomed by the Chair -Sylvia Tibbs - and Mr Griffith introduced the evening with an explanation as to why he had been their MP for the past eight months (since the General Election of July 2024) and that this was attributed to the review that had taken place with parliamentary constituency boundary changes.

He spoke in detail of his three key roles as a Member of Parliament; the first as a legislator, debating and making laws that reflect the rural communities of West Sussex and the consideration of the impact that these laws will often have on, for example the small businesses in the constituency.

In addition, the MP discussed how along with colleagues - the District Councillor Brett Burkhart (who was also in attendance) how he works constructively with the different ‘stakeholders’ and tiers of government that make up his constituency and that include Chichester District Council, South Downs National Park and West Sussex County Council.

The MP also highlighted the relevance of our Parish Councils and the important role they have with local issues and providing a voice to the rural community in matters like speeding on our rural roads and how the MP can support them with their discussions with local authorities, agencies and regulators.

Following the MP’s introduction there was a question-and-answer session and a lively debate on a range of topics including the composition of future and new authorities and how these may impact people, the future of our water and the levels of development and proposed changes by government of our NHS and its funding.

Following the Lynchmere Parish Meeting Andrew Griffith said: “It is so important for me as an MP to have the opportunity to speak to our Parish Councils and hear in detail the matters that are close to the heart of the community. I am pleased to have been able to convey tonight how I can champion local matters for the residents of Lynchmere and I hope this is the first of many meetings to come in the future.”