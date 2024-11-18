Balcombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BALCOMBE CLUB BINGO is on Thursday, November 21 at 7pm in the Forest Room.

The cost is £7 for three cards and seven games. Cash prizes for lines and full house. Please bring a small raffle prize, everyone’s a winner. Everyone welcome but there is a charge of £2 for non-members.

A COFFEE AND CAKE event takes place in the Parish Room on Saturday, November 23, 10.30–11.45am. Come along for a little company and free hot and cold drinks, cakes and biscuits. The team will be opening again on January 18 and February 15. They look forward to seeing you there.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ is on Sunday, November 24, 7pm registration for 7.30pm start. Teams of four at £2 per person. Please make sure you are booked in by calling 01444 811226 as it gets very busy!

1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday, November 27 at 2.15pm in the Parish Room when Christine will be instructing the group on how to make various seasonal decorations (all materials will be provided but it would be helpful if you could bring you own scissors).

Everyone is welcome to any of the meetings, held in the Parish Room on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month at 2pm for a 2.15 start. Entrance is £1 at the door (to include refreshments) and please bring a raffle prize of £1+ for the ‘everybody wins’ raffle, called at the end of the afternoon.

CINEMA - the next film to be screened in the Victory Hall on Friday, November 29 is FIREBRAND (15) at 7.30pm. The film tells the story of Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of King Henry VIII, who is named regent while the tyrant battles abroad. When the king returns, increasingly ill and paranoid, Catherine finds herself fighting for her own survival. It stars Jude Law, Erin Doherty and Alicia Vikander. Running time is 121 minutes with a refreshment interval. Café style layout with tables allowing for drinks, available from Balcombe Club.

Please arrive early. As usual, you can eat at The Club beforehand, order platters from The Club, or bring your own food. Tickets £7 can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name/number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

Balcombe’s CHRISTmas Market is on Saturday, November 30 from 10am to 2pm in the Victory Hall. An excellent opportunity to stock up with Christmas treats and gifts so diarise the date now. The refreshments cafe will be donating all profits to the Langley Green Hospital, supporting people with mental health. The usual supply of yummy bacon butties and homemade cakes will be on offer. Do come along and see what is on offer - you may be able to start your Christmas shopping!

A SUSSEX CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Coro Nuovo will be performing Christmas Songs, Carols and Readings with a Sussex theme on Saturday, December 7 at 6pm in St Mary’s Church, Balcombe. Tickets are on sale now at £14 or the price on the door will be £15. Go to coronuovo.org.uk/tickets

ST. MARY’S CHURCH SERVICES – Sunday, November 24, 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Rev John Twisleton.

Every Monday morning during term time in St Mary’s Church, they will be serving free coffee, tea and pastries between 9.30 and 11am. All are welcome, whether after school drop off, before a dog walk, or if you just fancy a sociable start to your week.