Balcombe Village Voice

Village Voice

BALCOMBE CLUB HALLOWEEN PARTY – On Friday 31 October from 6 – 8.00 pm there will be a spooky party with food, drinks and a DJ. The cost is £8 per child and a party bag will be included. There will be a best dressed competition too.Please book for this event on 01444 811226.

On Saturday 1 November at 8.00 pm Tobias the Singing DJ will be performing songs through the decades. Food is available if you pre-book on 01444 811226.

A PARISH PRAYER MEETING takes place on Tuesday 4 November at 7.45 pm in the Parish Room.

Community Matters

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL meet on Wednesday 5 November at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.The agenda is on the noticeboard opposite the Victory Hall and online.

SCOUTS BONFIRE & FIREWORK DISPLAY is on Thursday 6 November at 6.00 pm at the Scout Hut.There will be delicious food and hot drinks plus an amazing firework display. Please support this event which is important for the Scouts in their fundraising for new equipment, trips and activities.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday 2 November 8.00 am Holy Communion, 9.30 am All Saints Family Service with Fr David, 6.00 pm All Souls Reflective Service (if you want the name of a loved one to be remembered at this service email [email protected])

Remembrance Sunday Service is on Sunday 9 November at 10.50 am.