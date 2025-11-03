Balcombe Village Voice

Community Matters

Village Voice

BALCOMBE WI meet on Thursday, November 6 at 2pm in the Victory Hall. This meeting will be an in-house craft session. Visitors welcome to join, £4 cost to include tea and cake.

SCOUTS BONFIRE & FIREWORK DISPLAY is on Thursday, November 6 at 6pm at the Scout Hut.There will be hot dogs, burgers and mulled wine plus hot drinks and, of course, an amazing firework display and bonfire to warm the soul. Please support this event which is important for the Scouts in their fundraising for new equipment, trips and activities. Adults entry £5, children £2.50.

The GUERRILLA GARDENERS will be out planting bulbs around the village on Saturday, November 8 at 10am and on Sunday, November 9 at 2pm. Meet at the top of the steps to the railway station on both days. Any volunteers will be most welcome, just turn up with a spade and gloves.

BALCOMBE 1961 CLUB meet on Wednesday, November 12 at 2.15pm in the Parish Room, when they will be doing ‘something crafty’ for Christmas.

Everyone is welcome …. just come along to the Parish Room at 2pm, pay £1 at the door to include refreshments … and please bring a ‘FESTIVE’ raffle prize for the ‘everybody wins raffle’ called at the end of the afternoon

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY offer their final presentation this year courtesy of Tony Perkins and it will be on Wednesday, November 12, titled 'Christmas Through the Ages.' Tony's film will suggest how Christmas might have been experienced in Tudor, Georgian and Victorian times, and in World War 2. His presentation will commence at 7pm, in the Victory Hall.

Also, that evening, they will have their festive hamper Raffle and, to avoid too much queueing in March, they will be taking subscriptions for 2026 (£10pp). The subscription covers all six talks during the year, including refreshments, and will give you half-price entry to the Balcombe Place talk in May. Please bring CASH for your subscription payments and the Raffle. And please come early, if you can, so that there isn’t a last-minute rush. Doors open at 6.15pm, and the Club is available for pre-Talk drinks.

CINEMA – the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday, November 21 at 7.30pm is The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Tickets £8 can be obtained by texting 07795410053 noting name / number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.

CHURCH SERVICES –

Sunday, November 9, at 8am Holy Communion, 10.50am Service of Remembrance

