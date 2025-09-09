Barratt Homes director volunteers for Chichester hospice

Matt Paine, Managing Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, has taken time out of his busy schedule to volunteer at St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s donation centre in Chichester.

During his visit, Matt became part of the St Wilfrid’s team and helped sort donated clothing and toys ready to be sent to the charity’s 12 shops across the UK.

Volunteering is a big part of the housebuilder’s company-wide pledge to make a positive difference in the communities where it builds and operates. Barratt encourages staff to step away from their desks to support charities, local groups and community initiatives that matter most to them.

Matt said: “St. Wilfrid’s do some truly inspiring work, and they’re investing a lot of time and effort in their collection of charity shops. I even spent some time in their e-commerce department – it’s really interesting to see how they’re keeping up with the times and bringing charity shopping online.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care, supporting patients with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones across West Sussex.

Head of Retail at St. Wilfrid’s Hospice Ryan Grist said: “We are hugely grateful to Matt for giving up his time and spending the morning lending a hand. The support of local companies like Barratt Homes makes a real difference and helps us to continue caring for those who need us most.”

Barratt Homes has pledged to continue supporting community projects across the region, from charity fundraising to hands-on volunteering.