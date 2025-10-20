Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Hospice care is more than you think
Our CEO Stuart Palma spoke to ITV Meridian News and also BBC Radio Sussex about the holistic care we provide for patients, including support for families. He also discussed the fact that although we are not in crisis now – if the government does not act and provide a long-term funding solution – both us and the hospice sector will be in a worrying situation.
We should and could be growing our services, but at the moment we are struggling to meet the growing demand of our communities. Palliative care is a specialist profession and there is no substitute for what hospices offer. We are unique in the personalised care we provide for people when they are are at their most vulnerable.
We would like to say a big thank you to our community for their support and also to everyone that took the time to write to their local MPs. You can still watch and hear our interviews on catch-up via BBC Sounds and ITVx.
Visit: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002kgyk and listen at 2:11.40 to hear Stuart discussing this with BBC Radio Sussex presenter Danny Pike.