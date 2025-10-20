Becki Jupp, St Barnabas House: Hospice care is more than you think

During the past two weeks, we have been highlighting the funding challenges we face. It was Hospice Care Week, too, which gave us an opportunity to celebrate St Barnabas House, showing how hospice care is more than people think, and is so vital for our community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our CEO Stuart Palma spoke to ITV Meridian News and also BBC Radio Sussex about the holistic care we provide for patients, including support for families. He also discussed the fact that although we are not in crisis now – if the government does not act and provide a long-term funding solution – both us and the hospice sector will be in a worrying situation.

We should and could be growing our services, but at the moment we are struggling to meet the growing demand of our communities. Palliative care is a specialist profession and there is no substitute for what hospices offer. We are unique in the personalised care we provide for people when they are are at their most vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to say a big thank you to our community for their support and also to everyone that took the time to write to their local MPs. You can still watch and hear our interviews on catch-up via BBC Sounds and ITVx.

Visit: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002kgyk and listen at 2:11.40 to hear Stuart discussing this with BBC Radio Sussex presenter Danny Pike.