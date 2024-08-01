Bentswood Community & Town Council come together with installation of new defibrillator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the tragic passing of a local resident in 2022, the community in Bentswood have come together to install a defibrillator outside the Bentswood Hub and One Stop shop on America Lane Parade.

The defibrillator was funded by Haywards Heath Town Council and opened by Lord Kamall, former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Innovation at the Department for Health and Social Care.

Lord Kamall said: “When I worked in the Department for Health and Social Care, I became aware of just how essential it is that we have defibrillators in local communities across the country.

"I am bowled over by the sense of community I witnessed in raising funds for a defibrillator at the Bentswood Hub, which is at the heart of the local community. I am also delighted to have been invited to speak to local volunteers and to unveil the Bentswood Hub defibrillator.”

Lord Kamall cuts the ribbon on the new defibrillator in Bentswood.

The defibrillator was the idea of Cllr Rachel Cromie, who used funds from the Haywards Heath Town Council ward budget to purchase the defibrillator, which was then installed by the Bentswood Hub.

Cllr Rachel Cromie, adds: “It was such a shock when we wan ambulance outside of our road and so very sad to hear a cyclist had passed away. It made me realise there was no defibrillator on the parade, so with the support of my ward colleagues at Haywards Heath Town Council, we purchased one with our ward funds.

"While I hope it will never need to be used, I think it is important for the community that should someone need one, it is there. It has taken a while to find the right place and the community have been instrumental in showing their support for having this installed locally and we think outside the Bentswood Hub, which is well known and used by all the community, is the perfect place.

"In a gesture of extraordinary generosity, the family of the gentleman cyclist also donated funds to help with the installation, as did our fellow members of the community. The Bentswood hub will now arrange training for local businesses and residents so that there is always local help on hand should there be a medical emergency that requires a defibrillator.”