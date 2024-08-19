Bewley Homes announces latest exciting land purchase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder, Bewley Homes, has announced the successful purchase of a prime development site with fellow award-winning SME housebuilder Metis Homes, in the desirable village of Nutbourne, near Emsworth, in West Sussex.

The acquisition of the site will see 103 new homes built at Oaks Farm and marks another milestone in Bewley Homes' commitment to providing high-quality housing.

The former brown and green field site has full planning consent for 82 private and 21 affordable homes including a mix of apartments and homes of up to five bedrooms and will deliver much needed new housing as well as a children’s nursery. The site will also be regenerated creating a softer, greener edge with open spaces.

Bewley aims to start on-site before the end of the year.

MD Andrew Brooks.

With its head office based in Baughurst, Hampshire, Bewley Homes operates across the south with current developments located in Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Wiltshire.

With a reputation, established over the last 30 years, Bewley also recently celebrated its sixth consecutive award for Outstanding 5 Star Customer Service. Health and safety are equally high on the company’s agenda, with a Silver RoSPA being achieved this year for its excellence in such an important area of the business.

Bewley Homes’ Managing Director, Andrew Brooks, commented: “We are delighted to have acquired this site with Metis Homes, who have been a pleasure to work with.

“We continue to be offered this type of opportunity which I believe is down to being a well funded, private company with a very short line of communication, enabling us to move quickly in securing land investments to support the growth of the business. Furthermore, we are known for building high-quality designed schemes that stand the test of time.”

Adam O’Brien, Managing Director of Metis, said: “It has been great to work with Bewley, who have been professional, incisive and commercial throughout the process. I am genuinely looking forward to this development being brought to life after 8 years of work!”

Bewley’s recent land acquisitions have included two residential developments for 160 units in Holt and Benson in Oxfordshire and a site in Bishops Green near Newbury. A number of planning consents have also been successful.

Andrew added: “These recent investments are key to the continued strategy of the business which is to acquire good quality land opportunities and as always, we are looking for more sites.”