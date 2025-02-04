Bexhill animal rescuer Barby Keel celebrates her 90th birthday

As she turns 90 years old, Barby Keel’s energy, spirit, and determination are as sharp as ever. She has run Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary for over 50 years and her life has been one of unwavering dedication to the welfare of animals. Her story is so inspiring but it's her cheeky sense of humour, lighthearted flirting!!! and relentless drive that truly make Barby who she is.

Barby’s commitment to animal rescue began years ago with her father. The sanctuary started with nothing but 4 acres of completely empty land, hope, a love for animals and dedication.

Despite battling breast cancer three times, Barby has never let her health hold her back. Even in the toughest moments, her ability to find the light has kept her team inspired and motivated. Barby has faced a lot of difficulties In her recent years, she’s had to say goodbye to some of the most special people in her life, yet despite this she continues to push forward, driven by the desire to help those in need.

And if you think she's slowing down as she turns 90, think again! Barby’s spirit is still alive and well, especially when it comes to playing darts. Wherever she is playing she’s often the one walking away with another win!Barby’s humour and quick wit are as much a part of the sanctuary as the animals themselves. Barby always knows how to keep everyone on their toes and how to brighten their day. Barby is often there giving a cheeky wink or telling a funny story from her past, always with that signature glint in her eye.

Over the years, Barby has not only saved the lives of hundreds of animals but has also offered support and a shoulder to lean on for many people in her community.But as amazing as Barby is, she is always first to point out that she couldn’t do it alone. Behind her success is a team of volunteers, staff, and supporters, who work tirelessly alongside her to ensure that the sanctuary remains a place of hope, hard work and healing. Barby knows that without them, the sanctuary’s work wouldn’t be possible.

Happy Birthday Barby, you are such an inspiration to us all!