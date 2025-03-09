Bexhill Artists Workspace members make nearly £700 from postcard sized artworks sale

Bexhill Artists Workspace (BAW) members were challenged to produce postcard-sized artworks to sell for charity. Hundreds were made and nearly £700 was made from the sales.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proceeds were split into three and given to St Michael's Hospice, Bexhill Foodbank and Warming Up the Homeless.

BAW is an art group that has regular painting, drawing and craft workshops in several locations in Bexhill. They have an annual art exhibition at the De La Warr Pavilion and two fairs where art and craft by amateur and professional artists is on sale.

On the second Sunday of the month some of our members have an open studio at Bexhill Museum where you can see them working and find out more about our work.

More details can be found at bawuk.org