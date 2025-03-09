Bexhill Artists Workspace members make nearly £700 from postcard sized artworks sale

By Judith Taylor
Contributor
Published 9th Mar 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST
Bexhill Artists Workspace (BAW) members were challenged to produce postcard-sized artworks to sell for charity. Hundreds were made and nearly £700 was made from the sales.

The proceeds were split into three and given to St Michael's Hospice, Bexhill Foodbank and Warming Up the Homeless.

BAW is an art group that has regular painting, drawing and craft workshops in several locations in Bexhill. They have an annual art exhibition at the De La Warr Pavilion and two fairs where art and craft by amateur and professional artists is on sale.

On the second Sunday of the month some of our members have an open studio at Bexhill Museum where you can see them working and find out more about our work.

More details can be found at bawuk.org

