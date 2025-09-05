Bexhill care home presents Proms and Picnics Evening
Guests will enjoy an evening filled with entertainment with the residents at Collington Park Lodge, with each ticket including:
- A gourmet picnic box
- A bottle of wine or soft drink
- Live violin and cello performances
- The Proms on the big screen in our cinema
Bianca Wilson, the General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, said, “Our Proms and Picnics Evening is a chance for our residents, families, and the wider community to come together, share beautiful music, and support an important local cause.
“All are welcome, and we can’t wait to see everyone for what promises to be a truly special evening.”
Event Details:
- Collington Park Lodge Care Home, Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ
- Saturday 13th September
- From 5:00pm
To book your tickets, call 01424 533445, email [email protected], or drop into the home on Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ.
Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Collington Park Lodge offers an inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.