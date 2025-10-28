Bexhill Parkinson’s working age cafe group helps achieve Government Parkinson’s debate

Bexhill Trio help make a podcast with the Mover’s and Shaker’s, and speak at the National two day conference Par-Con, hosted by Parkinson’s U.K

Dear Bexhill and surrounding areas, as well as the general public, after our Working Age Parkinson’s Cafe group vigorously campaigned this year, to help achieve 100,000 signatures for the Parky Charter government petition, we have now been allocated the date of Monday the 17 th of November 2025.

The award winning podcast makers of the” Mover’s and Shaker’s “

Gillian Lacey- Solymar, Jeremy Paxman, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Mark Mardell, Judge Sir Nicholas Mostyn and Rory Cellan Jones, who make podcasts on all subjects Parkinson’s related. The team highlighted how Parkinson’s disease care throughout the U.K is a postcode lottery of varying standards, which attributed them in creating the “Parky Chatter “ which addresses five areas of urgent concern.

At the Pub with the Mover’s and Shaker’s

Speedy specialists-referral time from GP to neurologist Instant information- direction to approved information at point of diagnosis Parkinson’s Passport- Don’t reassess for benefits unless further disease degeneration Comprehensive care- multidisciplinary Research funding

Viv Nock, Helen Groves and Linda Clarke from Bexhill were invited by the Mover’s and Shaker’s to join them at their local pub to make a motivational podcast, as a reward for Bexhill and the surrounding areas for gaining the most petition signatures. The Bexhill trio wanted to raise awareness that if we are to achieve the best debate outcome, it is imperative for the Parkinson’s community across the U.K to engage with their MP’s and ask them to attend the forthcoming debate, also helping their MP’s to understand the complexities of the ten motor and thirty non motor fluctuating symptoms that each person diagnosed presents with a different selection of. They can achieve this via submitting their personal stories and experiences of local care to their MP.

Our Bexhill group are very grateful to be supported by their lead Parkinson’s nurse Mike Scott, and especially their MP Kieran Mullan, who joined the Parkinson’s All Parliamentary Group on their behalf, he has kindly agreed to speak to parliament again on our behalf, and look into the model of care in his constituency.

Thank you Mike Scott and thank you Kieran Mullan.

At Par-Con, left to right, Helen Groves,Linda Clarke, Viv Nock, Caroline Rassell

At Par-Con, an annual national two day Parkinson’s event, hosted by Parkinson’s U.K., the CEO Caroline Rassell announced the government debate date 17/11/2025 . Simultaneously announcing new data analysis of a study on eighteen million GP lists, reveal 166,000 people are living with Parkinson’s disease in the U.K. today, with a new case being diagnosed every 20 minutes, and a further suspected 21,000 awaiting diagnosis. One of every sixteen is young onset (under the age of 50)

Bexhill on sea Working Age Cafe Group would like to thank the “Mover’s and Shaker, and Caroline Rassell CEO of Parkinson’s U.K. for there ongoing relentless support, Clare Proctor our physio teacher, our friends, our families and to you the members of the public who have signed our petition, purchased tickets to Paul Mayhew-Archers charity show and read our articles.

Without you we would not be here!