Bexhill Slimming World Consultant with a big heart celebrates her four year anniversary

Hannah Clifford, Slimming World Consultant and Team Developer is celebrating her 4 year anniversary with Slimming World on National Heart Day. She says “the past four years have been incredible with my members, they have such huge hearts, always a smile for each other and genuine care, they’re the best.”

Today is National Heart Day, this is a reminder to everyone around the world to take care of their heart. Hannah says there’s 37 million people in the UK that are overweight or living with obesity, so it’s a good time to really to raise awareness of heart disease and the affects a poor diet can have.

There’s 7.6 million people in the UK that have CVD, including coronary heart disease (CHD), heart failure, and stroke according to the British Heart Foundation. There’s over 49% of the population that have never heard of Slimming World. “Imagine the difference Slimming World could make to their health, physical and mental if more of the population knew we existed.” She exclaimed.

By being healthier with food and activity choices the population can live and happier, healthier life and with Slimming World’s Extra Easy plan and Body Magic a unique activity programme, they’ll sustain it for life.

You can find Hannah at Pebsham Community Hub every Tuesday at 5pm and Little Common Community Centre every Thursday morning 7:45am, 9:30am and 11:15am to start your journey to a healthier lifestyle.