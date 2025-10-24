Bishop of Chichester reflects with students on role of Bishop in Rome

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, will deliver a lecture on Monday (27 October) entitled The Bishop in Rome: Some Anglican Perspectives during a visit to the University of Trier in Germany.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Warner will address students at the Theology Faculty and look at the role of the Bishop in Rome from an Anglican, synodal and ecumenical perspective.

The Bishop was recently the Anglican Communion's representative at the Synod on Synodality hosted by Pope Francis at the Vatican. At the time Dr Warner urged the Church of England to learn from the “spiritual atmosphere” of the Rome discussions and said how delighted he was to be present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its 11,100 students Trier University embraces contrast: young, yet true to tradition; internationally oriented and regionally rooted; on the geographic edge of Germany, but in the heart of Europe.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner

With its modern architecture and unique atmosphere it is said to be one of Germany's most beautiful campuses.

During his visit the Bishop will also visit the Luxembourg School of Religion and Society where he will meet staff and students.

The visit is timely as Dr Warner was in Rome this week for a series of meetings culminating in the Royal visit yesterday for prayers with Pope Leo in the Sistine Chapel and to the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St Paul Outside the Walls where King Charles was made Royal Confrater and installed in a seat of honour, purposely made for him and his successors. Dr Warner attended the service in St Paul's.

For further information see: https://www.uni-trier.de/en/