Bishop of Chichester welcomes clergy to new roles in cathedral service
The Revd Dr Thomas Carpenter was installed as the Archdeacon of Chichester and will work with colleagues supporting the deaneries and parishes of his archdeaconry. He was until recently Priest-in-Charge of St Luke's Southport.
The Revd Emma Ham-Riche was licensed to her newly created role as Associate Archdeacon for Diversity & Inclusion. She was made an Honorary Canon of the Cathedral as she continues in her roles as Rural Dean of Brighton and Priest-in-Charge of St John the Evangelist, Preston, with St Augustine & St Saviour, Brighton.
Also welcomed as an Honorary Canon was The Revd Robert Norbury who, until his very recent retirement, was deputy director or ordinands for the Diocese. He has also served in a number of parish roles.
Family members, friends and members of congregations turned out in full support for the service.