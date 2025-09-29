Bishop of Chichester welcomes clergy to new roles in cathedral service

Dean of Chichester, Edward Dowler; Canon Robert, Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazelwood; Bishop of Chichester, Martin Warner; Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager; Associate Archdeacon of Diversity and Inclusion, Canon Emma; and the new Archdeacon of Chichester, Dr Thomas Carpenter.

A new Archdeacon, a new Associate Archdeacon and new Honorary Canons were welcomed by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, at a special service of Choral Evensong in Chichester Cathedral on Sunday 28 September at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Revd Dr Thomas Carpenter was installed as the Archdeacon of Chichester and will work with colleagues supporting the deaneries and parishes of his archdeaconry. He was until recently Priest-in-Charge of St Luke's Southport.

The Revd Emma Ham-Riche was licensed to her newly created role as Associate Archdeacon for Diversity & Inclusion. She was made an Honorary Canon of the Cathedral as she continues in her roles as Rural Dean of Brighton and Priest-in-Charge of St John the Evangelist, Preston, with St Augustine & St Saviour, Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also welcomed as an Honorary Canon was The Revd Robert Norbury who, until his very recent retirement, was deputy director or ordinands for the Diocese. He has also served in a number of parish roles.

Family members, friends and members of congregations turned out in full support for the service.